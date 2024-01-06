Brighton Jones LLC Sells 282 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.55 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $271,293,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

