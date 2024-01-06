Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 51,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,347. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

