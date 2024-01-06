Brighton Jones LLC Sells 53,327 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,327 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.10% of AppLovin worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 1,955,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

