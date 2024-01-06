Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BR opened at $196.35 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.98 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

