Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT at $109.76

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

