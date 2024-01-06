Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$10.35

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.54. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6552668 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.