Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brunswick by 62.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 798,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,607. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

