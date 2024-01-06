BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

BTD Capital Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

About BTD Capital Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTD Capital Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTD Capital Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.