BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
BTD Capital Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.
About BTD Capital Fund
The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.
