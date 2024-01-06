Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,925.46

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,925.46 ($37.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,184 ($40.55). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,184 ($40.55), with a volume of 284,533 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($38.06).

Get Bunzl alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BNZL

Bunzl Trading Down 0.7 %

Bunzl Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,181.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,040.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,926.42.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.