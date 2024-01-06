CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Up 4%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.08). Approximately 1,290,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,608,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.90 ($1.04).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.45) price target on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAB Payments
CAB Payments Trading Up 3.4 %
About CAB Payments
CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.