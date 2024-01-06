CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.44

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.44 and traded as high as C$28.59. CAE shares last traded at C$28.56, with a volume of 374,028 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.4400207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

