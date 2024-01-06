Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.37). Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.00).

Caffyns Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,255.32%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

