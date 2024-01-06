Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 392,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of BCE by 14.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 327,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

