Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Buys 1,603 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,165,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

