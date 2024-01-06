Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 300 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 777,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 496,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,242 shares of company stock worth $487,495. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,471. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

