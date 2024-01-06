Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.88

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.88 and traded as high as C$48.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$47.63, with a volume of 222,206 shares changing hands.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.87.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

