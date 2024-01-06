Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.