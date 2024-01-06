Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 159629298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £882,514.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.26.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.

