Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Trading Down 3.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$270.00 and last traded at C$270.00. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$280.00.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$267.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$277.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 14.507772 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Tire Increases Dividend
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
