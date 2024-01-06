Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 8,208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

