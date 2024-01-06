Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 818,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. 65,924 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

