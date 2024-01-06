Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 380,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,228. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.