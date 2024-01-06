Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.