Capasso Planning Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

