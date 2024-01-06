Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,249 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Plug Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 183,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 28,439,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,181,280. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.