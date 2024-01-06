Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

REET stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 639,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,242. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

