Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,708 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

