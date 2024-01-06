Capasso Planning Partners LLC Invests $363,000 in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $29.42. 40,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.