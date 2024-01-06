Capasso Planning Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 5,653,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

