Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 218.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPVU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. 59,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,615. The company has a market cap of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

