Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.