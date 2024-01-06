Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 19.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $261,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS XBOC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 152,980 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

