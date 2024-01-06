Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lightbridge worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 56.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LTBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 30,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,838. Lightbridge Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.59.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

