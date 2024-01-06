Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 1,636,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.83. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

