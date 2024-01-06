Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 3,524,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $102.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

