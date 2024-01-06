Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.