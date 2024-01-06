Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 560,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,610. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

