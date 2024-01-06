Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 9,961,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,988. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.