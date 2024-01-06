Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $175.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,317. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

