Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,745 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

