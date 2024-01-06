Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 188,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 284,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 650,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BALT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 214,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

