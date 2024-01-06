Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Barclays from $114.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a reduce rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.28.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

