Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

CARV opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

