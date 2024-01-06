Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
CARV opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
