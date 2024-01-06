Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Mike Spanos Purchases 725 Shares

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $286.62.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Casey's General Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

