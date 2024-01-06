Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

