Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 1014511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Cellular Goods Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -1.27.

About Cellular Goods

(Get Free Report)

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.