Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

