CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.57

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.57 and traded as high as C$137.62. CGI shares last traded at C$136.93, with a volume of 202,492 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.55.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB.A

CGI Trading Down 0.6 %

About CGI

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.