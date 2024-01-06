Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chemed by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHE traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,787. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $596.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

