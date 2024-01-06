Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Chemed worth $105,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.18. The stock had a trading volume of 62,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,787. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $596.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.20 and its 200 day moving average is $541.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

